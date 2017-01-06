IMPD officer injured in crash on sout...

IMPD officer injured in crash on south side of Indianapolis

Emergency crews were called to East Street and Hanna Avenue, about four blocks north of I-465, shortly before 5:45 a.m. IMPD dispatch said the officer was taken to the hospital with a minor back injury. No one else was hurt.

