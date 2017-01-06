IMPD officer injured in crash on south side of Indianapolis
Emergency crews were called to East Street and Hanna Avenue, about four blocks north of I-465, shortly before 5:45 a.m. IMPD dispatch said the officer was taken to the hospital with a minor back injury. No one else was hurt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHI-TV Terre Haute.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Randy Travis is perfect example of what happens... (Jul '13)
|3 hr
|pinky
|16
|Trump wins Again for America
|5 hr
|ima hoosier
|6
|does pepsi drug test? which type? (Jul '14)
|Thu
|Her
|26
|Apologize all Trump Haters
|Jan 4
|Go Blue Forever
|23
|Bob Heaton wants food taxes for downtown ISU ar...
|Jan 4
|ima hoosier
|3
|Asian Massage
|Jan 3
|Geeeeez
|2
|Fake News alert
|Jan 3
|TrumpinatorWins
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC