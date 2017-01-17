IMPD nabs 3, seizes guns, drugs and money in raid at southeast side house
INDIANAPOLIS - Metro Police detectives made three arrests at a southeast side house where they also seized guns, cash, and drugs. After what police describe as a months-long investigation, detectives traced drug trade to a house in the 1500 block of South State Street.
