IMPD investigating man found shot at northeast side gas station
Indianapolis police are investigating after a man was found shot in the shoulder at a gas station at the corner of 34th and Emerson Avenue just before 11:30 a.m. Monday. Officers were dispatched to the area on the report of a person shot and found the victim in a vehicle in the parking lot.
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greenwood Police shoot man during rampage (Apr '08)
|2 hr
|Angel
|360
|My Dog is acting funny How do I know if he has ... (Dec '13)
|9 hr
|Nobody
|22
|Vachina took my job making typwriters! Please G...
|21 hr
|natureboy
|7
|Indianapolis Mall Fights Result In Charges Tues...
|Sun
|Bob
|3
|Randy Travis is perfect example of what happens... (Jul '13)
|Sun
|Sarai420
|13
|Apologize all Trump Haters
|Sat
|natureboy
|18
|Closing of the Marion County Children's Guardia... (Apr '09)
|Dec 31
|EdCoonce
|38
