IMPD finds large marijuana growing operation in northwest Indianapolis home

WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Officers responded to a home in the 3300 block of Congress Avenue Wednesday evening after receiving a complaint that marijuana was inside the residence. After the homeowner gave officers consent to search the home, they found a large marjiuana grow operation in the basement.

