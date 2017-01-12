IMPD finds large marijuana growing operation in northwest Indianapolis home
Officers responded to a home in the 3300 block of Congress Avenue Wednesday evening after receiving a complaint that marijuana was inside the residence. After the homeowner gave officers consent to search the home, they found a large marjiuana grow operation in the basement.
Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
