Homeless man gets 68 years in pizza delivery mana s killing
A homeless man convicted in the fatal beating of an Indianapolis pizza delivery man has been sentenced to 68 years in prison. A Marion County judge on Friday sentenced 29-year-old Jeremiah Roberts.
