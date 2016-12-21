Homeless children find stability thro...

Homeless children find stability through School on Wheels

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Nuvo.net

By Katie Stancombe School was a struggle for Monica Pipes, who grew up in what she describes as a rough neighborhood on the northeast side of Indianapolis. The school was far from her home, making it difficult for her to get the help she needed with her schoolwork.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nuvo.net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bob Heaton wants food taxes for downtown ISU ar... 38 min Barf 2
Asian Massage 3 hr Geeeeez 2
Trump wins Again for America 7 hr ima hoosier 2
Fake News alert 7 hr TrumpinatorWins 1
Trump Does it Again BOOM baby 7 hr TrumpinaorWins 1
Randy Travis is perfect example of what happens... (Jul '13) 8 hr SoulKaptoz 14
Apologize all Trump Haters 8 hr TrumpinatorWins 20
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,690 • Total comments across all topics: 277,573,947

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC