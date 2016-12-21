Homeless children find stability through School on Wheels
By Katie Stancombe School was a struggle for Monica Pipes, who grew up in what she describes as a rough neighborhood on the northeast side of Indianapolis. The school was far from her home, making it difficult for her to get the help she needed with her schoolwork.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nuvo.net.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bob Heaton wants food taxes for downtown ISU ar...
|38 min
|Barf
|2
|Asian Massage
|3 hr
|Geeeeez
|2
|Trump wins Again for America
|7 hr
|ima hoosier
|2
|Fake News alert
|7 hr
|TrumpinatorWins
|1
|Trump Does it Again BOOM baby
|7 hr
|TrumpinaorWins
|1
|Randy Travis is perfect example of what happens... (Jul '13)
|8 hr
|SoulKaptoz
|14
|Apologize all Trump Haters
|8 hr
|TrumpinatorWins
|20
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC