Home built by Obama's great-great-gra...

Home built by Obama's great-great-grandfather renovated

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

The owner of an Indiana home built by former President Barack Obama's great-great-grandfather hopes it will get more visitors after a renovation. The Indianapolis Star says the home has seen few tourists since it was opened to the public in 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
To prove he's "no puppet", Trump should renounc... 15 min Proud Hoosier 5
What a pathetic thing is decadence 24 min Pray On It 1
Trump supporters horrified to learn their hats ... 1 hr HeyDonnieHireAmer... 1
Petition calling for release of Trump's tax ret... 6 hr Pulllleeeeeeez 2
Donald Trump will probably be the most ridicule... 6 hr Pulllleeeeeeez 2
News Indiana lawmaker proposes protesters leave stre... 10 hr 25or6to4 2
Only has himself to blame 12 hr Kelley Anne 1
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,988 • Total comments across all topics: 278,130,123

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC