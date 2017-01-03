Holcomb sworn in as Indiana's new governor
After being sworn in, the governor took time to reflect on Indiana's past and the successes of its pioneers. On Monday, in the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, Gov. Eric Holcomb was inaugurated along with other statewide officeholders.
