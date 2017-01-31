Hogsett to announce site recommendation for new criminal justice center
Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett will announce his recommendation Tuesday for the location of Marion County's new criminal justice center. The Indianapolis Business Journal reports the new center will move to the old Citzens Energy plant in the Twin Aire neighborhood on the southeast side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor selects site for new criminal justice center
|58 min
|Efficient
|1
|Apartments that rent to drug felons
|1 hr
|ghettorat
|5
|thank you fedex
|1 hr
|To Bad
|10
|Trump is Divine
|6 hr
|Eliot Cohen
|3
|Hoosier Muslims worried about the future; non-M...
|8 hr
|Hope He Finds Dory
|37
|Fake News alert
|9 hr
|PutinPuppetTrump
|6
|Petition calling for release of Trump's tax ret...
|9 hr
|PutinPuppetTrump
|13
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC