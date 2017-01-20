Harrison Lake golf pro leaving for similar job in Indianapolis
Today will be the last day for Clark, who is leaving to become the head pro at Hillcrest Country Club in Indianapolis. He said that at most clubs, you have members, but at Harrison Lake, it switched from being members to friends in a hurry.
