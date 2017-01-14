Fresh, local even in the winter
But inside the Circle City Industrial Complex in downtown Indianapolis, a farm-fresh bounty offered a respite from winter's chill. Shoppers browsed locally grown heirloom apples, triple-cream Trillium cheese and freshly roasted coffee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To prove he's "no puppet", Trump should renounc...
|3 min
|obamafailure
|2
|Indianapolis comprehensive clinic
|4 min
|JTR
|1
|Donald Trump Unleashes a Golden Stream of Laugh...
|15 min
|obamafailure
|2
|Indianapolis has more crime than Atlanta
|45 min
|ThanksObummer
|1
|Trump to meet Putin in first foreign trip as pr...
|1 hr
|PutinPullsTheStrings
|1
|Fake News alert
|2 hr
|obamafailure
|3
|J20 baby President Trump
|2 hr
|obamafailure
|3
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC