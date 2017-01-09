Former Indianapolis star basketball player found dead
The university said in a statement that Hankins' body was found Monday afternoon. The statement from spokesman Carsten Parmenter said there is no indication of foul play or "any danger or threat to other members of the Northwestern community."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two more Obama thugs silenced
|8 hr
|TrumpLieCorrectio...
|5
|Here one night
|8 hr
|Jstunna
|1
|Trump wins Again for America
|8 hr
|TrumpLieCorrectio...
|8
|Trump Does it Again BOOM baby
|8 hr
|TrumpLieCorrectio...
|3
|Let Him Pass Out Bible Tracts ( REPENT)
|12 hr
|There is no god
|2
|Dominoes Pizza ( REPENT)
|16 hr
|Boycott Dominoes...
|1
|Hillary Whiners
|17 hr
|TrumpIsHumanWaste
|9
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC