Former Indianapolis Mayor Ballard mee...

Former Indianapolis Mayor Ballard meets with Trump transition team

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Former Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard may be in the running for a job with the new Trump administration. Ballard says he traveled to New York for a meeting with the Trump transition team for what he calls a "wide-ranging discussion."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Two more Obama thugs silenced 1 hr ima hoosier 7
News INDOT not sure when Terre Haute bypass will open 1 hr ima hoosier 2
4 years ago Donald Trump clearly said he had a ... 2 hr Trumped Cnn 3
CNN gets owned by Trump 2 hr Trumped Cnn 1
News Many men are happy to stay unmarried, though th... (Jan '08) 4 hr Just saying 46
The Cloud - Subscribe today!!! (music channel) Tue The Cloud 1
Black lives are Worthless (Aug '15) Tue Go Blue Forever 32
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,435 • Total comments across all topics: 277,835,883

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC