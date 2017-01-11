Former Indianapolis Mayor Ballard meets with Trump transition team
Former Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard may be in the running for a job with the new Trump administration. Ballard says he traveled to New York for a meeting with the Trump transition team for what he calls a "wide-ranging discussion."
