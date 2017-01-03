Fishers man arrested for drunk drivin...

Fishers man arrested for drunk driving after fatal wreck in Carmel

A Fishers man has been arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated after being involved in a wreck that killed an Indianapolis woman. Hernan J. Posada-Rodriguez, 24, has been charged with operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated causing death .

