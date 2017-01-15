FILE - In this April 23, 2014, file photo, Daryl Cura demonstrates an ...
In this April 23, 2014, file photo, Daryl Cura demonstrates an e-cigarette at Vape store in Chicago. Some schools are taking stricter measures to keep e-cigarettes out of studentsA' hands, even punishing possession of the devices more harshly than regular cigarettes, because the devices, sometimes also known as vaporizers, can also be used for illegal substances like marijuana.
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indianapolis has more crime than Atlanta
|5 hr
|natureboy
|3
|Trump to meet Putin in first foreign trip as pr...
|5 hr
|obamafailure
|2
|To prove he's "no puppet", Trump should renounc...
|6 hr
|obamafailure
|2
|Indianapolis comprehensive clinic
|6 hr
|JTR
|1
|Donald Trump Unleashes a Golden Stream of Laugh...
|6 hr
|obamafailure
|2
|Fake News alert
|8 hr
|obamafailure
|3
|J20 baby President Trump
|8 hr
|obamafailure
|3
