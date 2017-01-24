FBI recognizes Indianapolis Ten Point...

FBI recognizes Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition with award

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

The Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition is being recognized by the FBI for their work in reducing violence in the community. The coalition is being awarded the FBI Director's Community Leadership Award.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hoosier Muslims worried about the future; non-M... 1 hr cpeter1313 14
Apologize all Trump Haters 1 hr cpeter1313 29
Trump calls for major investigation into voter ... 2 hr Investigate It Now 2
To prove he's "no puppet", Trump should renounc... 13 hr RussianPuppetTrump 7
Obama must be jailed now 13 hr MakeTrumpsHookers... 2
Trump Complains Negative Press Means He Can't '... 15 hr Sore Winner Cry Baby 1
Donald Trump says millions voted illegally. We ... 16 hr Chevelle SS396 1
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,530 • Total comments across all topics: 278,242,271

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC