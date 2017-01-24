FBI recognizes Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition with award
The Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition is being recognized by the FBI for their work in reducing violence in the community. The coalition is being awarded the FBI Director's Community Leadership Award.
