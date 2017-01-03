Family, dignitaries speak at Mayor Hudnut's memorial
If a picture says a thousand words, there are millions to say about the late Mayor Bill Hudnut and his size 14 shoes. Before the Saturday, January 7 memorial service began, pictures of the late mayor flashed on the screens at the Second Presbyterian Church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amanda Stoltz
|8 hr
|popadot
|1
|Hillary Whiners
|14 hr
|Status quo
|5
|Randy Travis is perfect example of what happens... (Jul '13)
|Fri
|pinky
|16
|Trump wins Again for America
|Fri
|ima hoosier
|6
|does pepsi drug test? which type? (Jul '14)
|Jan 5
|Her
|26
|Apologize all Trump Haters
|Jan 4
|Go Blue Forever
|23
|Bob Heaton wants food taxes for downtown ISU ar...
|Jan 4
|ima hoosier
|3
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC