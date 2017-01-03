Fact check: Obamacare is not in a "death spiral"

A small group of demonstrators stand outside of of a hotel before former South Carolina Senator Jim DeMint, president of the The Heritage Foundation, speaks at a "Defund Obamacare Tour" rally in Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S. August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nate Chute/File Photo WASHINGTON -- President-elect Donald Trump says that President Barack Obama's health care law "will fall of its own weight."

