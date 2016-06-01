Even before taking office, Trump has changed the presidency
In this June 1, 2016, file photo, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump wears his "Make America Great Again" hat at a rally in Sacramento, Calif. Donald Trump enters the White House on Jan. 20 just as he entered the race for president: defiant, unfiltered, unbound by tradition and utterly confident in his chosen course.
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump reduced to paying Facebook for ads for in...
|1 hr
|obamafailure
|3
|Donald Trump sued by woman who accuses him of s...
|1 hr
|obamafailure
|2
|Trump isn't even president yet, and already heÂ’...
|1 hr
|obamafailure
|2
|Black lives are Worthless (Aug '15)
|1 hr
|obamafailure
|38
|Apologize all Trump Haters
|Wed
|ProudAmerican
|28
|Trump Winery seeking foreign workers
|Wed
|WelcomeToTheTrump...
|1
|2 year old girl murdered thrown in well
|Wed
|Bahahahahaha
|1
