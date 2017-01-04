Endangered whooping crane found fatal...

Endangered whooping crane found fatally shot in Indiana

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources' Law Enforcement Division says a member of the International Crane Foundation found the bird's carcass Tuesday near the Greene County town of Lyons, about 75 miles southwest of Indianapolis. Preliminary evidence suggests the bird was shot over the weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Apologize all Trump Haters 17 hr Go Blue Forever 23
Bob Heaton wants food taxes for downtown ISU ar... 18 hr ima hoosier 3
Asian Massage Tue Geeeeez 2
Trump wins Again for America Tue ima hoosier 2
Fake News alert Tue TrumpinatorWins 1
Trump Does it Again BOOM baby Tue TrumpinaorWins 1
Randy Travis is perfect example of what happens... (Jul '13) Tue SoulKaptoz 14
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,621 • Total comments across all topics: 277,616,770

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC