Endangered whooping crane found fatally shot in Indiana
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources' Law Enforcement Division says a member of the International Crane Foundation found the bird's carcass Tuesday near the Greene County town of Lyons, about 75 miles southwest of Indianapolis. Preliminary evidence suggests the bird was shot over the weekend.
