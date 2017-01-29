Elusive funding for Mike Pence's bicentennial projects dogs his home state
Elusive funding for Mike Pence's bicentennial projects dogs his home state He spent tons of taxpayer money but hasn't sealed the deal he promised to pay it back. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jLzUPU The Bicentennial Plaza at the Indiana State House is ready to be enjoyed by the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|thank you fedex
|1 min
|Not Relevant
|6
|To prove he's "no puppet", Trump should renounc...
|56 min
|TrumpedSnowflakes
|10
|Replace Brooks
|1 hr
|TrumpedSnowflakes
|4
|Impeach Govt Feminism
|2 hr
|ImpeachPoverty
|1
|Impeach Liberals
|2 hr
|ImpeachPoverty
|1
|Body Balance Spa
|9 hr
|Mee
|5
|Soybeans
|9 hr
|Mee
|7
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC