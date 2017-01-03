East Indianapolis shooting ruled city...

East Indianapolis shooting ruled city's first murder of 2017

13 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of N. Jefferson Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday. When police arrived at the house, they found one man dead from apparent gunshot wound.

