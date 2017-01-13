Dry Air = Less Ice - SkyTrak13 Weathe...

Dry Air = Less Ice - SkyTrak13 Weather Blog 1/13/17

14 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

The threat for ice will continue this weekend, but accumulations will be inconvenient but not devastating. Inconvenient means there will be some ice covered roads, parking lots and sidewalks.

Indianapolis, IN

