Dinner will aid cancer research
A chicken noodle dinner in memory of a young Hope boy, Chase Galbraith, is planned from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 4 to raise money for Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health, Indianapolis. This year's Chillin' for Chase's Comrades Annual Chicken Noodle Dinner is planned at Hope Moravian Church, 202 Main St. Proceeds will be used to buy snacks for children on the hospital's hematology/oncology floor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murder Suspect Denies Involvement (Sep '11)
|13 hr
|Merrill
|17
|Indianapolis has more crime than Atlanta
|13 hr
|natureboy
|5
|Girl reports rape in Warren Central stairwell; ... (May '07)
|14 hr
|BrotherBlaze
|310
|GOP politician arrested after grabbing a woman ...
|14 hr
|obamafailure
|2
|Apartments that rent to drug felons
|17 hr
|Homeless
|1
|TrumpGoldenCare
|17 hr
|obamafailure
|2
|trump is da president 2017
|17 hr
|obamafailure
|5
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC