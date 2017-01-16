Dinner will aid cancer research

A chicken noodle dinner in memory of a young Hope boy, Chase Galbraith, is planned from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 4 to raise money for Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health, Indianapolis. This year's Chillin' for Chase's Comrades Annual Chicken Noodle Dinner is planned at Hope Moravian Church, 202 Main St. Proceeds will be used to buy snacks for children on the hospital's hematology/oncology floor.

