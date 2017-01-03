Demolition begins on Rockville Rd. bridge over I-465, closure to last several days
All northbound lanes of I-465 will be closed at Rockville Road until further notice after a semi hit the bridge there. A semi running at interstate speeds tore through four of the bridge's 14 beams, raining chunks of concrete down on rush hour traffic.
