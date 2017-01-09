DBISP Receives SBA 8(a) Certification

DBISP Receives SBA 8(a) Certification

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 09, 2017 -- DBISP LLC, a small, minority-owned business, announced today that it is now certified as an 8 small business from the Small Business Administration. President of DBISP LLC, John Miller, says "SBA 8 Certification is a fantastic achievement for us.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Let Him Pass Out Bible Tracts ( REPENT) 3 hr There is no god 2
Dominoes Pizza ( REPENT) 6 hr Boycott Dominoes... 1
Hillary Whiners 7 hr TrumpIsHumanWaste 9
Apologize all Trump Haters 8 hr TrumpShouldApologize 27
Two more Obama thugs silenced 9 hr luvobamanot 4
I don't care about Donald Trump mocking that re... 12 hr DontTreadOnMe 1
Names of drug dealers off Michigan & Tibbs 22 hr EIIa 3
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,892 • Total comments across all topics: 277,764,437

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC