Customers say man exposed himself in northwest Indianapolis store
The man fled the store located at 86th and Georgetown Road, but he did not make a clean get away. Police have identified the 65-year-old man, who lives in a completely different police district as the store.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump reduced to paying Facebook for ads for in...
|2 hr
|TrumpedHillary
|2
|Black lives are Worthless (Aug '15)
|14 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|36
|Donald Trump sued by woman who accuses him of s...
|15 hr
|GrabEmByTheKittyMeow
|1
|Indianapolis has more crime than Atlanta
|16 hr
|ima hoosier
|6
|Court TV chronicles 1997 Franklin murder case (Aug '07)
|18 hr
|Tazturkey
|46
|Hoosier Muslims worried about the future; non-M...
|22 hr
|Islamsux
|12
|Murder Suspect Denies Involvement (Sep '11)
|Mon
|Merrill
|17
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC