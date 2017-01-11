County native stands trial on murder charge

A Hancock County native accused of shooting two people in Indianapolis early last year is standing trial this week on a murder charge she faces in Marion County, police reports state. Rebecca Lawson, formerly of Shirley and a 2008 graduate of Eastern Hancock High School who was living in Indianapolis at the time of the shooting, was arrested in February after she was found outside a home in Marion County where one man had been shot dead and a woman had been seriously injured, police said.

