Complaints filed over water in gas at...

Complaints filed over water in gas at Merrillville station

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Three people, including an Indianapolis man, filed official complaints saying their cars broke down and wouldn't start after getting gas at the PayLow station in Merrillville over the weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thank You Trump Voters 22 min TRump 8
CNN gets owned by Trump 36 min UnpresidentialTrump 4
Fake News alert 38 min LetsSeeTheTaxReturns 2
Hillary Whiners 38 min LetsSeeTheTaxReturns 10
Two more Obama thugs silenced 39 min LetsSeeTheTaxReturns 10
4 years ago Donald Trump clearly said he had a ... 39 min LetsSeeTheTaxReturns 5
J20 baby President Trump 56 min TrumpLieCorrectio... 2
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,997 • Total comments across all topics: 277,870,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC