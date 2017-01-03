Clarion in foreclosure: Attorneys say hotel never fully recovered from 2008 flood
A foreclosure sale of the Clarion Hotel and Conference Center is scheduled for Jan. 10, putting the future of the largest hotel in the Columbus area in question. With its 253 guest rooms, the hotel at 2480 W. Jonathan Moore Pike represents about 16 percent of the total number of hotel rooms available in Bartholomew County.
