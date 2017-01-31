Buy a t-shirt, support 'dumpster puppies' recovery
INDIANAPOLIS - You can buy a t-shirt to help raise money for the care of puppies an IMPD officer rescued from a dumpster. The department posted video of the puppies on their Facebook page.
