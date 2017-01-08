Big League: Fiat Chrysler to Invest $...

Big League: Fiat Chrysler to Invest $1 Billion in Michigan and Ohio, Plus 2000 US Jobs

Another major car manufacturing company announced plans to invest a billions of dollars in the U.S. economy and provide jobs to thousands of Americans. FCA, the U.S. automaker of Fiat-Chrysler, announced on Sunday that it would invest a total $1 billion in plants in Michigan and Ohio, and will add 2000 new jobs in the United States.

