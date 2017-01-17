BELONG Indy rally attracts those dedi...

BELONG Indy rally attracts those dedicated to unity

The country may be divided, but organizations in Indianapolis are determined to keep the city, and its people, united. While President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence were being sworn into office, Indianapolis residents gathered at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument to show a spirit of unity and support.

