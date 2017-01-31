Another suspect charged in Indianapolis "Purge" killings
Elijah Brooks has been charged for his alleged role in two of the murders last May. Police say he drove the getaway car and helped plan the robberies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|After meeting with lobbyists, Trump drops promi...
|5 hr
|Too Bad
|1
|Already Tired Of Being President, Trump Taking ...
|6 hr
|Too Bad
|1
|thank you fedex
|6 hr
|Too Bad
|14
|Impeach Liberals
|7 hr
|Investigate Putin
|3
|Mayor selects site for new criminal justice center
|10 hr
|Efficient
|1
|Apartments that rent to drug felons
|10 hr
|ghettorat
|5
|Trump is Divine
|15 hr
|Eliot Cohen
|3
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC