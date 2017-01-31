Another suspect charged in Indianapol...

Another suspect charged in Indianapolis "Purge" killings

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Elijah Brooks has been charged for his alleged role in two of the murders last May. Police say he drove the getaway car and helped plan the robberies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
After meeting with lobbyists, Trump drops promi... 5 hr Too Bad 1
Already Tired Of Being President, Trump Taking ... 6 hr Too Bad 1
thank you fedex 6 hr Too Bad 14
Impeach Liberals 7 hr Investigate Putin 3
News Mayor selects site for new criminal justice center 10 hr Efficient 1
Apartments that rent to drug felons 10 hr ghettorat 5
Trump is Divine 15 hr Eliot Cohen 3
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hong Kong
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,323 • Total comments across all topics: 278,447,787

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC