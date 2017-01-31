Amtrak to take over train line betwee...

Amtrak to take over train line between Indianapolis, Chicago

7 hrs ago

Amtrak is expected to take over the troubled Hoosier State train, which runs between Indianapolis and Chicago, on March 1. The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Monday its contract with Iowa Pacific Holdings would remain in effect only through February, the Lafayette Journal & Courier reported.

