Amber Alert issued for 2 Johnson County children
An Amber Alert has been issued for two Johnson County boys police say were abducted by their non-custodial father Monday afternoon. Amber Alert issued for 2 Johnson County children An Amber Alert has been issued for two Johnson County boys police say were abducted by their non-custodial father Monday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal and Courier.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greenwood Police shoot man during rampage (Apr '08)
|9 hr
|Angel
|360
|My Dog is acting funny How do I know if he has ... (Dec '13)
|17 hr
|Nobody
|22
|Vachina took my job making typwriters! Please G...
|Sun
|natureboy
|7
|Indianapolis Mall Fights Result In Charges Tues...
|Sun
|Bob
|3
|Randy Travis is perfect example of what happens... (Jul '13)
|Sun
|Sarai420
|13
|Apologize all Trump Haters
|Sat
|natureboy
|18
|Closing of the Marion County Children's Guardia... (Apr '09)
|Dec 31
|EdCoonce
|38
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC