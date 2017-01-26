Accused child molester arrested after years on the run
Hipolito Fernandez disappeared for more than half a decade, but the Edinburgh Police Department never forgot the case and didn't give up on finding him. That paid off this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black lives are Worthless (Aug '15)
|1 hr
|natureboy
|41
|Alicia Spivey aka Bossladi on facebook a nasty bih
|2 hr
|Spiveyville
|2
|Soybeans
|4 hr
|Fact
|4
|Hoosier Muslims worried about the future; non-M...
|11 hr
|White 1
|28
|Donald Trump says millions voted illegally. We ...
|12 hr
|BlowThatTrumpetHard
|4
|warrant
|13 hr
|Curious 1
|3
|The Battle of Blair Mountain
|21 hr
|The More You Know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC