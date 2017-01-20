a Inclusiona rally held in Indy durin...

a Inclusiona rally held in Indy during Trump inauguration

Several hundred people rallied on Monument Circle Friday at noon. They said with all the rhetoric of the past election cycle, the message was about inclusion.

