56-year-old Zack Hitchings of Indiana...

56-year-old Zack Hitchings of Indianapolis

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

The Lafayette Police Department arrested a man in connection to the two bank robberies that happened last year in Lafayette. The first robbery happened on Nov. 18, 2016 at the Lafayette Bank & Trust on Maple Points Drive, and the second robbery happened on Dec. 17 at the Lafayette Community Bank on Cougill Lane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Trump has fired all foreign US ambassado... 3 hr M A G A 5
News Hoosier Muslims worried about the future; non-M... 3 hr M A G A 21
What a pathetic thing is decadence 3 hr M A G A 4
Trump calls for major investigation into voter ... 3 hr Investigate It Now 3
Donald Trump will probably be the most ridicule... 3 hr L O L 8
trump is da president 2017 3 hr NPD Support Center 16
Haters 3 hr Quick Questioner 10
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,337 • Total comments across all topics: 278,291,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC