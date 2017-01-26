56-year-old Zack Hitchings of Indianapolis
The Lafayette Police Department arrested a man in connection to the two bank robberies that happened last year in Lafayette. The first robbery happened on Nov. 18, 2016 at the Lafayette Bank & Trust on Maple Points Drive, and the second robbery happened on Dec. 17 at the Lafayette Community Bank on Cougill Lane.
