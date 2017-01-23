5 evacuated in house fire on near-SW ...

5 evacuated in house fire on near-SW side

Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Five people had to be evacuated from a house in the 1200 block of S. Belmont Ave. Sunday afternoon, Jan. 22, 2017 INDIANAPOLIS - Five people had to evacuate after a house fire in the 1200 block of S. Belmont Ave. Sunday afternoon. Firefighters found the large fire around 3:15 p.m. One resident and one firefighter were taken to the hospital for treatment, but both are expected to be okay.

Indianapolis, IN

