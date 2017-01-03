34 people killed in District 17 last ...

34 people killed in District 17 last year. Why?

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: TheIndyChannel

Conditions on the Near Eastside are creating "communities of disorder" and in turn attracting criminals, according to one city-county council member. Democrat Zach Adamson represents Indianapolis City-County Council District 17, which covers the Martindale-Brightwood Neighborhood and parts of the Near Eastside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheIndyChannel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hillary Whiners 26 min Status quo 5
Randy Travis is perfect example of what happens... (Jul '13) 20 hr pinky 16
Trump wins Again for America 22 hr ima hoosier 6
does pepsi drug test? which type? (Jul '14) Thu Her 26
Apologize all Trump Haters Jan 4 Go Blue Forever 23
Bob Heaton wants food taxes for downtown ISU ar... Jan 4 ima hoosier 3
Asian Massage Jan 3 Geeeeez 2
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,728 • Total comments across all topics: 277,686,648

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC