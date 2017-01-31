2nd man faces charges in connection with 'Purge' killings

A second man faces charges in connection with Indianapolis slayings that a prosecutor says were inspired by the horror movie "The Purge." Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry said Tuesday that 19-year-old Elijah Brooks of Indianapolis faces two counts each of felony murder and robbery and a misdemeanor gun charge for allegedly driving the car used in the fatal robberies of Billy Boyd and Jay Higginbotham.

