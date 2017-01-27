2 dead after shooting, SWAT standoff in Columbus
A woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. She was transported to an Indianapolis hospital and died of her injuries around midnight, officers on scene told 24-Hour News 8. After a SWAT standoff that lasted several hours, a police robot was sent into the home and found a man dead around 2 a.m., officers said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hoosier Muslims worried about the future; non-M...
|1 hr
|White 1
|31
|Donald Trump says millions voted illegally. We ...
|2 hr
|BlowThatTrumpetHard
|4
|warrant
|3 hr
|Curious 1
|3
|The Battle of Blair Mountain
|11 hr
|The More You Know
|1
|Soybeans
|11 hr
|Grow More Soybeans
|3
|Road Rage
|15 hr
|RoadTexting
|2
|Divine Justice
|15 hr
|ObamaBlagoCrime
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC