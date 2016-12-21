U.S. records highest number of officer fatalities in five years
INDIANAPOLIS - 135 police officers were killed in the line of duty in 2016, the highest number in five years. The state of Texas lost the most, 17 officers, followed by California with 10. According to preliminary data compiled and released by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, Indiana had one officer fatality in 2016.
