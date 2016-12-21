Troy Riggs leaving post as IMPD Chief
IMPD Chief Troy Riggs is leaving his post with the department at the end of the year, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Wednesday morning. "At the end of this challenging year, Chief Troy Riggs will be leaving the City of Indianapolis to pursue other opportunities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Apologize all Trump Haters
|2 hr
|Trumpinator
|8
|Don't shop Walmart
|2 hr
|Trumpinator
|3
|Thank You Trump Voters
|2 hr
|Trumpinator
|1
|mike pence
|20 hr
|natureboy
|4
|Unicorn
|Thu
|You are disgusting
|2
|Hillary Whiners
|Thu
|natureboy
|4
|Marcie bad mom!! Ms Manuel (Jul '15)
|Dec 21
|Ms Manuel
|4
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC