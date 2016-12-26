Trauma surgeon, paramedic discuss dea...

Trauma surgeon, paramedic discuss deadliest year in Indianapolis history.

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

Police officers, paramedics and doctors witness those crimes every day. Many of the shooting victims are taken to a trauma center, like IU Health Methodist Hospital where Dr. Jamie Coleman works as a trauma surgeon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Apologize all Trump Haters 3 hr Dave 11
mike pence Sun Hugh nose 5
News Task force nets 2 suspects in crack cocaine sales (Mar '08) Sun Sad 51
Thank You Trump Voters Sat natureboy 4
Don't shop Walmart Sat natureboy 6
Unicorn Dec 22 You are disgusting 2
Hillary Whiners Dec 22 natureboy 4
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,643 • Total comments across all topics: 277,362,405

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC