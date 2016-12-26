Trauma surgeon, paramedic discuss deadliest year in Indianapolis history.
Police officers, paramedics and doctors witness those crimes every day. Many of the shooting victims are taken to a trauma center, like IU Health Methodist Hospital where Dr. Jamie Coleman works as a trauma surgeon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Apologize all Trump Haters
|3 hr
|Dave
|11
|mike pence
|Sun
|Hugh nose
|5
|Task force nets 2 suspects in crack cocaine sales (Mar '08)
|Sun
|Sad
|51
|Thank You Trump Voters
|Sat
|natureboy
|4
|Don't shop Walmart
|Sat
|natureboy
|6
|Unicorn
|Dec 22
|You are disgusting
|2
|Hillary Whiners
|Dec 22
|natureboy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC