Toby McClamroch '77 Appointed to Indianapolis Airport Authority Board
Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett has appointed W. Tobin "Toby" McClamroch, a 1977 graduate of DePauw University, to the Indianapolis Airport Authority Board. The Airport Authority It is responsible for owning, developing and operating several public airports and one public heliport located in and around Indianapolis.
