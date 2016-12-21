Three men arrested in Family Dollar robbery on Indianapolis east side
Three men are under arrest in connection with the robbery of a Family Dollar store on the Indianapolis east side. 20-year-old Douglas Allen, 20-year-old Dominic Bailey, and 18-year-old Terry Briscoe were arrested.
