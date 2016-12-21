Three men arrested in Family Dollar r...

Three men arrested in Family Dollar robbery on Indianapolis east side

11 hrs ago

Three men are under arrest in connection with the robbery of a Family Dollar store on the Indianapolis east side. 20-year-old Douglas Allen, 20-year-old Dominic Bailey, and 18-year-old Terry Briscoe were arrested.

