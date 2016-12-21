Tens of thousands gather on Georgia Street to ring in 2017

Tens of thousands of Hoosiers gathered on Georgia Street to ring in 2017 at a concert and party sponsored by Downtown Indy INDIANAPOLIS - People of all ages came downtown to ring in 2017 with thousands for the 3rd annual New Years Eve celebration on Georgia Street. People enjoyed bands on an outdoor stage in front of Bankers Life Fieldhouse and of course everyone waited for that IndyCar to descend in the final moments of the year.

