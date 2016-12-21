Teen arrested in sexual assault, abduction incident that began at northeast-side hotel
A juvenile male faces robbery, criminal confinement, kidnapping and firearm charges after IMPD arrested him Thursday morning during a traffic stop after 6 a.m. at 34th Street and Massachusetts Avenue. Police say the suspect went over to a woman's room at the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel at 82nd and Bash on Indianapolis' northeast side and forced his way inside.
